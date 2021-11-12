Human Rights Watch is being chastised by China for ‘fabricating lies’ and politicizing the 2022 Olympics.

According to the Associated Press, China’s Foreign Ministry criticised Human Rights Watch’s request for sponsors of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing to investigate China’s alleged human rights breaches.

Nearly six months ago, Human Rights Watch addressed letters to all but one of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) “TOP” sponsors. Sponsors were urged to be aware of China’s present human rights situation in the letters.

Although several human rights organizations have accumulated evidence of genocide, detention, sterilization, and other human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims and other religious and ethnic minorities, China has repeatedly denied doing so.

“With only three months until the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, corporate sponsors have remained mute on how they are using their clout to confront China’s dismal human rights record,” said Human Rights Watch China Director Sophie Richardson in a statement.

According to the Associated Press, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, slammed the group’s activities.

“Politizing sports by inventing lies and rumors and undermining the Olympic cause is unpopular and will never succeed,” Wang said in a regular press conference.

Only one sponsor, financial services provider Allianz, responded to Human Rights Watch’s letters.

“We are committed to the Olympic Movement and will continue to promote its ideals,” Allianz added.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Sponsors fear “being linked with an Olympics stained by censorship and persecution,” according to the statement.

Airbnb, Alibaba, Allianz, Atos, Bridgestone, Coca-Cola, Dow, General Electric, Intel, Omega, Panasonic, Procter & Gamble, Toyota, and Visa were among the top sponsors at the time of the letter.

The IOC’s contracts with two sponsors, Dow and General Electric, came to an end with the recent Tokyo Olympics.

In the 2013-2016 Olympic cycle, TOP sponsors gave the IOC nearly $1 billion in cash and in-kind payments, a sum that was expected to quadruple when complete figures for the 2017-2020 cycle were disclosed. The one-year postponement of Tokyo owing to the epidemic has slowed this cycle.

In the 2013-2016 cycle, the American network NBC contributed for around 40% of IOC revenue.

During the briefing, Human Rights Watch’s Minky Worden said, “The time for quiet diplomacy is over.” “Now is the time for the top sponsors to call on the International Olympic Committee to adopt human rights. This is a condensed version of the information.