Human Rights Watch accuses Israeli forces of committing “apparent war crimes” during fighting in May.

Human Rights Watch accused Israel’s military on Tuesday of committing war crimes during its 11-day assault on Palestinian terrorist organizations in Gaza in May.

HRW looked into three Israeli strikes that claimed the lives of 62 Palestinian civilians. It came to the conclusion that “no obvious military targets were in the vicinity” of the assaults.

Human Rights Watch’s associate crisis and conflict director, Gerry Simpson, said Israel’s failure to investigate alleged war crimes “underscores the urgency of the International Criminal Court’s inquiry.”

“In May, Israeli forces attacked Gaza, destroying entire families with no clear military target nearby,” Simpson added.

According to AP News, the conflict began on May 10 when Hamas, a militant Palestinian faction, fired over 4,000 rockets and mortars at Israel in protest over the Israeli military’s heavy-handed policing of the Al-Aqsa Mosque site. These acts were also in protest over Jewish settlers threatening to expel scores of Palestinian families from a neighbouring community.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 260 individuals were murdered in Gaza, including at least 67 children and 39 women. Twelve civilians were killed in Israel, including two children and one soldier.

The US should “condition security aid” to Israel by adopting “real and verifiable efforts” to comply with international human rights legislation and investigate past crimes, according to the report released on Tuesday.

Palestinians were also accused of throwing nearly 4,000 unguided rockets and mortars at Israeli populated centers, according to the report.

The international human rights organization, on the other hand, concentrated only on Israeli acts, announcing that a supplementary report on Palestinian terrorist organizations will be released in August.