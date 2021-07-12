Human Rights Report Urges Nations to Apologize for Slavery Through a “Wide Range of Reparations”

In a new report, United Nations Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet advised countries to utilize “a wide spectrum of reparations options” to eliminate slavery.

The report, which was submitted to the United Nations Human Rights Council last month, aims to educate individuals of African heritage on the effects of slavery and racial discrimination.

“It is critical to establish the truth about these legacies and their impact today, as well as taking steps to alleviate this harm through a variety of reparations measures,” Bachelet stated.

Countries should “establish, reinforce, and fully support comprehensive systems” to “convey the truth about what was done, and the consequences it continues to inflict,” Bachelet advises. “Measures taken to confront the past will improve our future,” she continued.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Despite some attempts at seeking the truth through apologies, litigation, and memorialization, Bachelet, the United Nations’ high commissioner for human rights, told the council in Geneva that research “could not find a single example of a state that has comprehensively reckoned with its past or accounted for its impacts on the lives of people of African descent today.”

Following the murder of Floyd, a Black American, by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020, the Human Rights Council commissioned the report during a special session last year. Derek Chauvin, the cop, was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in jail earlier this month.

In a video message to the council, Benjamin Moeling, the US charge d’affaires in Geneva, praised the “insightful and frank report.”

“The United States is dealing with these concerns honestly and transparently, both at home and internationally, by addressing the underlying causes of racial discrimination and the use of excessive force in policing,” he said.