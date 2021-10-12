Hubert Germain: The Resistance’s Last Hero in France

Hubert Germain, France’s last officially named Hero of the Resistance, died at the age of 101.

He was the only surviving member of the Order of the Liberation, France’s highest valor order, which was chosen by General Charles De Gaulle, the country’s wartime hero.

In June, Germain made his final public appearance in a wheelchair with President Emmanuel Macron at a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of de Gaulle’s radio broadcast from London on June 18, 1940, which many regard to be the start of the resistance to the Nazi occupation.

He walked out of an entrance exam at France’s Naval College shortly after France surrendered to the Germans in the summer of 1940, the son of a colonial army general.

He told the surprised examiner, “I’m going to war.”

He boarded a ship carrying Polish soldiers to England on June 24, 1940, at 1.90 metres tall (six foot three inches).

His surprise at collaborationist General Philippe Petain’s request to lay down arms caused him to make a hasty and risky choice that many at the time considered impulsive and foolish.

He stated that his first meeting with De Gaulle was one he would never forget.

“He came to a complete halt, looked at me, and said, ‘I’m going to need you.'”

It moves you strongly when you get that at the age of 18 in the midst of a widespread crisis.”

He engaged in major north African battles with the French Free Forces and the Foreign Legion, including Bir-Hakeim in Libya, El Alamein in Egypt, and the ferocious fights in Tunisia with the Afrika Korps led by German general Erwin Rommel.

In August 1944, he took part in the pivotal French-led landing on the country’s Mediterranean beaches, marking his first return to the country in four years.

He said later that he sank onto the sand and “cried like a baby.” “I’d returned to my homeland.” After that, he assisted in the liberation of Toulon, the Rhone Valley, and Lyon in central France, before battling the retreating Germans in the Vosges mountains and Alsace in the east. When Germany surrendered, he was in the southern Alps.

Germain was assigned aide de camp to General Pierre Koenig, the head of the French forces occupying Germany, after the war, before being demobilized in 1946.

He quickly entered politics, serving as the Gaullist mayor of Saint-Cheron, a municipality south of Paris, before becoming a member of Parliament in 1962.