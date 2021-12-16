Hu Xijin, who is he? Editor of the Global Times resigns under mysterious circumstances.

Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of China’s inflammatory tabloid the Global Times, has quit after three decades on the job, amid rumors that he was ousted due to his freewheeling editing style.

Hu, 61, claimed it was “time to retire” in an unusually brief social media statement just after midnight on Thursday. He’d turned in his paperwork and will now contribute as a “special commentator,” he said on Weibo, announcing his departure from his powerful position as editor-in-chief after 16 years.

“I will continue to do my best for the party’s news media operations,” Hu stated. His viral post, which had over 50,000 likes at the time of writing, had nearly 7,000 comments.

Hu began his career as a foreign journalist in the 1990s during the Bosnian War, and was one of the first reporters at a Global Times forerunner before being named head editor in 2005. He directed the tabloid’s English-language content and readership increase, transforming it, and his editorials in particular, into China’s ruling Communist Party’s most visible spokesperson.

Hu has already spoken about being with pro-democracy protestors in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989, but he qualifies the memories by characterizing the students’ goals as irrational before recounting his swift change of heart. His “my country, right or bad” style of Chinese nationalism currently embodies The Global Times, and his sentiments frequently appear in the copy of Western media outlets such as The Washington Newsday.

He depicts himself as a staunch supporter of Beijing’s desire to annex Taiwan, and has called for direct military action on several occasions. The state-owned tabloid used colorful language to deflect criticism of China’s policy in Hong Kong and Xinjiang while he was in charge. More recently, he attempted to defend the Chinese government’s handling of the high-profile #MeToo case involving tennis player Peng Shuai, as well as mocking the US-led diplomatic boycott of the forthcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

Hu is unique in that he works on both sides of the media industry. He feeds off home sentiment and turns it into bellicose editorials in the confined and highly regulated information environment of Weibo. He picks confrontations with commentators and mocks Western politicians on Twitter, where he has a verified account with about 460,000 followers. This is a condensed version of the information.