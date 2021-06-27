HS2 protests were violent and disruptive, costing taxpayers £75 million.

According to the project’s boss, almost £75 million of taxpayers’ money has been spent dealing with HS2 demonstrators.

People have “every right to peacefully demonstrate,” HS2 Ltd chairman Mark Thurston told MPs, but the action has become “increasingly aggressive and disruptive.”

According to him, police have arrested almost 300 persons, resulting in nine prosecutions.

We don’t think this problem will go away anytime soon.

Protesters have gathered at various points along the route.

The removal of activists from a network of tunnels excavated in Euston, north London, earlier this year took a month.

“We’ve spent approximately in the region of £75 million worth of public money dealing with the repercussions of this action,” Mr Thurston told the Commons Public Accounts Committee.

Mr Thurston claimed that protests have “drewn resources away” from emergency services “at a time when the country’s undoubtedly got other priorities for those.”

“This has gotten us pretty worked up.”

Mr Thurston said he spoke with Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps and Department of Transportation officials to “ensure that we bring all of the Government’s resources together” to deal with the activists.

“This needs to be a cross-agency response,” he continued.

“HS2 Ltd and our suppliers can only do so much here. We’re not really prepared to cope with something of this magnitude.

“So far, we’ve done a decent job of safeguarding the overall program. We don’t expect this problem to go away anytime soon, though.”

The cost of HS2 has increased by £1.7 billion in the last year, according to the Financial Times, as the coronavirus pandemic puts further strain on the project.

Mr Thurston told the PA news agency on Wednesday that the amount was “not real,” but acknowledged that the virus outbreak is one of numerous “cost challenges” facing the project.