HRW claims that French police in Calais are making life difficult for migrants.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) stated in a study released Thursday that French police are inflicting misery on migrants in the northern port of Calais, pulling down their tents and forcing them to walk the streets as part of a deterrence tactic.

The 75-page report details authorities’ efforts to avoid the establishment of a new big migrant community in Calais, five years after the demolition of the vast “Jungle” camp, which at its peak housed up to 10,000 people.

Calais has long been a gathering spot for migrants attempting to cross the English Channel to Britain from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

In response to rising anti-migrant sentiment, President Emmanuel Macron’s government has launched a drive to prevent new camps from springing up.

According to the New York-based Human Rights Watch, police tactics include methodically taking down migrants’ tents in the forests, on wasteland, or beneath bridges, constantly stealing their goods, and harassing NGOs attempting to assist them.

The report, titled “Enforced Misery: The Degrading Treatment of Migrant Children and Adults in Northern France,” stated that “the authorities carry out these abusive practices with the primary purpose of forcing people to move elsewhere, without resolving their migration status or lack of housing, or deterring new arrivals.”

NGOs estimate that between 1,500 and 2,000 migrants, many of whom are families, are currently residing in the Calais area. Only 500 people are estimated to remain in the area, according to local authorities.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin ordered the expulsion of 400 migrants from a camp near a Calais hospital last week, citing a threat to the hospital’s patients and personnel.

The migrants were transferred to temporary shelters on that occasion, but they are frequently left to walk the streets.

“We have five minutes to get out of the tent before the police arrive and demolish everything,” an Iraqi Kurdish lady told HRW.

In response to AFP’s request for comment on the report, the interior ministry did not answer.

The government claims that the camps are havens for people smugglers, who charge exorbitant fees to help migrants cross the Channel in the dead of night on a tiny boat or stowed away on a truck sailing by ferry or through the Channel Tunnel.

According to non-governmental organizations, the techniques accomplish nothing but make migrants’ already difficult life even more difficult.

The report cited the Human Rights Observers group in Calais as alleging that cleaning personnel have cut refugees’ tents while they are still inside. Brief News from Washington Newsday.