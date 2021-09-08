How Will Bitcoin Work in El Salvador?

El Salvador became the first country to accept bitcoin as legal cash in addition to the US dollar on Tuesday. But how is it going to work?

Here are some suggestions for President Nayib Bukele’s currency experiment:

Cryptocurrencies are electronic money that may be used to buy and sell goods and services.

The first was bitcoin, which was launched in 2009 and relies on blockchain technology to safeguard and record transactions.

Cryptocurrencies, of which there are presently thousands, are not regulated by any central bank, and their value is determined by market forces.

Bitcoin began trading at pennies per dollar and is now worth at roughly $46,000, down from an all-time high of around $63,000 in April.

Bitcoins are stored in digital wallets that may be accessed with a smartphone app. The wallet is known in El Salvador as “Chivo,” which means “cool” in the native dialect.

A Salvadoran ID document is required to download the Chivo wallet.

Chivo allows users to choose whether they want to pay in bitcoin or in their local currency.

The government has installed 200 Chivo automatic teller machines across the country to allow people to withdraw or deposit cash (in dollars).

Both the buyer and the supplier must have the electronic app in order to pay for products and services.

“Any economic agent must accept bitcoin as a means of payment when it is given by the person who acquires an item or service,” according to a bill proposed by Bukele and passed by his parliamentary majority in less than 24 hours in June.

However, if a merchant prefers to be paid in dollars online, a Chivo user can do an on-the-spot conversion while paying using the app.

Consumers will not be forced to switch to bitcoin, but those who do will receive a one-time incentive from the government equal to $30 in their wallet.

A Chivo wallet holder can use it to pay for services, buy and sell products, and make bank account transfers without paying commission fees, among other things.

Any commodity or service formerly payable in dollars can now be paid in bitcoin, according to the law.

The government has set aside $203 million in public funds to support its bitcoin plan, which it claims will increase access to banking services and cut commission fees for critical remittances sent home from overseas by millions of dollars.

$150 million will be used to ensure bitcoin’s “convertibility” into dollars, while $23.3 million will be used to fund the implementation. For the $30 million, another $30 million was set aside. Brief News from Washington Newsday.