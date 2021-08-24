How to Watch the Opening Ceremony & Paralympic Games Live

The Opening Ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics will take place on August 24 at 6:55 a.m. ET. NBCUniversal, the official U.S. media partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games through 2032, will broadcast the ceremony live on television and online.

How to Watch the Opening Ceremony of the Paralympics

On August 24, live coverage of the opening ceremony will be available from 6:55 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET. It will be broadcast on NBCSN, a television network owned by NBCUniversal’s NBC Sports Group.

The ceremony will also be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports mobile app.

The NBC Sports app is available on major streaming platforms, including Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku, as well as mobile phones.

Those who missed the opening ceremony live can catch it later that evening on NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET on August 24.

Where Can I View the Paralympics?

For the 2020 Paralympics, NBCUniversal will provide a record-breaking 1,200 hours of programming. Over 200 hours of television coverage will be broadcast across NBC, NBCSN, and the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, as well as the first-ever primetime hours on NBC.

Over 1,000 hours of Paralympics coverage will be available on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

TV Schedule for the Paralympics

Every night from 9 p.m. until 9 a.m. ET, viewers can watch live coverage of the competition on NBCSN. On NBC and the Olympic Channel, there will be some coverage.

The NBC Tokyo 2020 website has a complete list of television listings for the Paralympic Games on NBC, NBCSN, and Olympic Channel.

What is the best way to watch the Paralympics online?

The full schedule for all live streaming of the Paralympics is accessible at NBCOlympics.com and via the NBC Sports app on all devices.

“Paralympic coverage on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app can be watched by authenticating through your cable, satellite, or TV provider,” according to the NBC Tokyo 2020 website. For additional information, see the NBC Tokyo 2020 website.

