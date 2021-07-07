How to Watch the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall Winter 2021 Fashion Show Live, Teaser Clip

BTS, a South Korean boy band, will perform at Louis Vuitton’s forthcoming fashion show this week. The worldwide celebrities will walk in the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall Winter 2021 Fashion Show on Wednesday, after being named the luxury fashion label’s newest ambassadors in late April. At 7 p.m. KST (GMT+9), the program will be televised live from Seoul, South Korea’s capital.

The business tweeted, “#LouisVuitton ambassadors @bts bighit invite you to see @VirgilAbloh’s #LVMenFW21 collection from Seoul,” along with a preview clip showcasing the band members.

Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear, will present his designs at the fashion show. The American designer has received numerous accolades for his work, including International Designer of the Year at the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Awards.

What is the best way to watch BTS during the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show?

The fashion show will be broadcast live on Twitter or on the Louis Vuitton website at 7 p.m. KST (GMT +9) on Monday, according to the fashion house.

A timer is currently displayed on the Louis Vuitton website, counting down until the start of the fashion show.

BTS is expected to arrive at some point during the show, although the exact time is uncertain. When the show starts, fans may keep an eye on the Louis Vuitton website and Twitter to make sure they don’t miss out on viewing the band members.

Teaser for Louis Vuitton by BTS

In a tweet posting a short video clip of band members posing in various patterns, the luxury fashion house stated that it has “great expectations” for the much-anticipated appearance.

The members are shown in a variety of outfits, including a speckled off-white suit and eye-catching sunglasses with a gold-colored top frame, as well as a bright red shirt and a classic black overcoat. BTS leader RM wore a fedora style hat with a striped shirt and tie in the video, channeling a Michael Jackson vibe.

BTS also tweeted about the video, saying, “We are pleased to be a part of the next #LouisVuitton campaign.” This is a condensed version of the information.