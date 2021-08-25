How To Save Afghanistan’s Rescue Pets Before The August 31 Deadline

Kabul Small Animal Rescue bears a great deal of responsibility. Animals are being left behind as a large number of Afghans depart the nation.

The rescue group is gathering these animals in the hopes of getting them on a cargo jet out of Afghanistan before August 31, the US exit deadline.

“The situation is grave. Our animals are safe, and we remain open and ready to assist any creatures who come into our path! Even though it is a perilous moment, the KSAR team will not abandon the animals. The rescue group stated in the crowdfunding post, “We are trying to get them to safety outside of the nation and money is needed.”

The charity is looking for $1.5 million to fund a cargo jet that will transport 200 dogs and cats, as well as the rescue organization’s personnel and their families, out of Kabul. Donations can be made by visiting the fundraiser’s website.

“A bunch of low-level Taliban/Taliban-looking (very hard to tell the difference) thugs came into the clinic on Monday morning, the first day after their control of the city. In order to keep our personnel and animals safe, and because it was my decision alone, I addressed a Taliban elder on that morning and formally requested that our staff and clinic be allowed to continue operating until all animals, staff, and their families could be evacuated. We were granted this uneasy agreement, and it is only because of it that we have been able to enter Taliban-controlled compounds to rescue dogs and pets abandoned by internationals,” Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, the American director and founder of the Kabul Small Animal Rescue, wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

Maxwell-Jones told NPR that if the $1.5 million isn’t raised, “all bets are off.”

In addition, the gang is scrambling to get food for all of the animals.

After then, it’s unclear how to get out of Afghanistan, as the Taliban has already prohibited most people from leaving the country.

Residents were forced to escape with only the clothing on their backs and sometimes a tiny bag due to the mass evacuation, which necessitated desperate tactics.

People are evacuating in Afghanistan, but there are also people on the ground rescuing dogs who have been abandoned in the panic. One of these brave teams is ‘Kabul Small Animal Rescue,’ which puts their life on the line to help these small animals. Brief News from Washington Newsday.