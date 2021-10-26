How the US, China, and Russia are reacting to Sudan’s recent government overthrow.

The abrupt eruption of instability in Sudan, where the country’s top military leader proclaimed the government’s dissolution, has drew worldwide attention, including that of leading global powers such as the United States, China, and Russia.

Each of the three countries has a stake in Sudan, and all three have issued remarks in response to the events of Monday.

Jeffrey Feltman, the United States’ special envoy for the Horn of Africa, was in Khartoum over the weekend, meeting with top leaders such as Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Sovereignty Council Chair General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Only a day following those meetings, news surfaced that Hamdok, along with a number of other civilian leaders, had been placed under house arrest. Burhan claimed that he would lead a new interim government that would lead the country toward democracy following the ouster of longstanding leader Omar al-Bashir in a 2019 uprising and subsequent coup.

Feltman said the US was “extremely worried” by rumors of a military takeover of the transitional government in a statement released by the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs. A fresh coup, he argued, would “violate the Constitutional Declaration” passed in August 2019, as well as “the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people and is completely unacceptable.” “Any changes to the transitional government by force, as we have emphasized repeatedly,” he said, “puts US support at danger.” As it became clear that Burhan had assumed command, the US embassy in Khartoum raised its own worries.

“The US embassy is profoundly disturbed by reports that the armed forces have taken action against Sudan’s civilian administration,” the embassy said in a statement. “Actions that are undermining Sudan’s democratic transition are condemned.” “We urge all forces obstructing Sudan’s transition to take a step back and enable the civilian-led transitional government to continue its critical work toward the revolution’s aims.” As the situation deteriorated and reports of the Sudanese military firing on protestors surfaced, the US embassy issued a warning to US citizens to “be mindful of their surroundings and shelter in place,” and not to visit the embassy or seek to leave the country.

“The United States Embassy opposes Sudan’s armed forces’ forceful ouster of the civilian government and their attempts to undermine the. This is a condensed version of the information.