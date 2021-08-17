How the US-backed army became a ‘Paper Tiger,’ allowing the Taliban to take control of Afghanistan.

The quick, spectacular fall of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in the aftermath of a US military withdrawal followed by swift Taliban advances has captivated international audiences, inspiring fear and amazement around the world.

However, a new study obtained by This website, released Tuesday by the US government’s congressionally designated watchdog on Afghanistan, shows two decades of failings that led to the historic events presently occurring in Kabul and across the country.

The latest report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) details a slew of failures, ranging from attempts to establish mismatched Western institutions to shifting missions across administrations, to fueling Afghanistan’s endemic corruption with cost-cutting projects that never materialized.

“Our lessons learned analysis revealed a problematic reconstruction effort that has yielded some progress but has also been defined by too many failures,” according to the research, which included more than 760 interviews and the review of thousands of government documents.

Incoherent strategies, unrealistic timelines, unsustainable institutions, counterproductive personnel strategies, rampant insecurity, and a fundamental lack of understanding of Afghanistan’s social, economic, and political context are among the key areas where the US approach failed, according to the report.

Even many who were acutely aware of the deep-seated problems that had developed within the Afghan government and security forces over the years expressed surprise at how quickly Kabul’s house of cards crumbled.

Jonathan Schroden, the head of CNA’s Countering Threats and Challenges Program, has traveled to Afghanistan many times over the last two decades, including at the request of US military authorities.

He cited three of a “myriad” of reasons why the Afghan state never stood a chance from the start of the US-led involvement, which began just weeks after 9/11 and was launched by former President George W. Bush.

“From the day it conquered Kabul from the Taliban, the US strategy to Afghanistan was incoherent,” Schroden told This website. “Bush believed he owed it to Afghanistan to leave it in better shape than when he arrived, but [Defense Secretary Donald] Rumsfeld just wanted to get out. That lack of coherence of purpose squandered a golden chance. This is a condensed version of the information.