How the United States, its Allies, and Rivals Compare in Submarine Power.

The United States and the United Kingdom joining forces to assist Australia in the delivery of its first nuclear-powered submarine fleet has underscored the urgency with which America and its allies must respond to China’s rising maritime presence in the Indo-Pacific.

Australia is a significant component of the region’s collective security architecture as a member of the Quad with the United States, India, and Japan. The newly formed AUKUS defense alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom will assist Canberra in establishing a future fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines to replace its six Collins-class diesel boats.

Australia does not have to compete in size with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy because it is a member of the ANZUS alliance with the United States and nearby New Zealand. Officials from the United States have made it plain how Australia’s interoperable forces can support the United States Navy, which continues to operate the world’s best-equipped and deadliest submarines.

The United States’ active service submarine fleet consists of 68 nuclear-powered submarines, including 19 Virginia-class rapid attack submarines. France and the United Kingdom, both NATO allies, have ten and six nuclear-powered submarines, respectively.

This year, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force commissioned its 21st submarine, while South Korea, a treaty ally of the United States, has 18. Diesel-electric boats are used by both navies.

Russia, which was one of the first countries to operate nuclear subsurface ships during the Soviet Union, now has 58 of them, 37 of which are nuclear-powered.

Surprisingly, another Cold War foe of the United States, North Korea, has the world’s greatest submarine fleet in terms of raw numbers, with 72 diesel-powered boats that are older but still capable.

The PLA Navy, on the other hand, has been the center of much military realignment in the United States this decade, and some argue even in the coming century. China’s fleet of 60 submarines includes at least 10 nuclear-powered warships, according to a Pentagon assessment from 2020, with the Jin-class boats representing the country’s emerging sea-based nuclear deterrent.

China is expected to operate a fleet of up to 70 submarines during this decade of fast modernization, with the country having built 12 submarines in the last 15 years, according to the Defense Department.

Part of Australia’s decision to terminate a $65 billion deal with French shipbuilder Naval Group, which was set to provide a fleet of diesel-electric submarines, is due to acknowledgment of this naval development.

