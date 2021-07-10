How The Udder Half Lives: A Cow Biopic Moved Cannes

With a documentary starring Luma, a gorgeous cow, Cannes received a thorough look into the lives of bovines on Friday.

Andrea Arnold’s video was made from 200 hours of raw footage shot over four years on an English farm, and features Luma’s repetitive routine as well as highlights such as calving and sex. Arnold’s work includes arthouse favorites “Fish Tank” and “Red Road.”

“It’s difficult to develop a feature picture about a cow that works for an audience,” Nicolas Chaudeurge, one of the three editors, moaned at a press conference.

The 100-minute biography is devoid of commentary, with the only human voices being those of the farmers, who treat their “girls” with joy, and visiting veterinarians.

The majority of the sounds come from the cows themselves, such as Luma’s enraged moos when her new-born calf is taken away, or the continual licking, sucking, and milking at the family-run dairy farm near London’s M25 motorway.

Arnold told reporters, “We always see cows as herds, not individuals.” “I was seeking for a cow with a unique personality. You’d pick this one out of a crowd. She had a striking appearance, with the most lovely wide head.”

Luma is mounted by a big black bull on one occasion, leading in pregnancy and the delivery of a jetblack calf, which is likewise depicted in great detail.

Luma’s existence is rapidly shown to be solely for the sake of producing milk and progeny. She is swiftly, almost casually, disposed of when she is no longer able to.

Arnold, on the other hand, stated that she had no activist or other sentiments to convey.

“What I’m looking for is for you to respond. “I purposefully built it in a way that will allow people to have various types of feelings,” she added, adding that early reactions from viewers at the Cannes festival had “fascinated” her.

“I believe we all grow up with a romanticized picture of nature, with storybooks and magnificent depictions of beautiful nature,” Arnold remarked. “We’re a little scared of the truth.”

The film “Cow” is participating in the Cannes Film Festival’s “Premiere” category.