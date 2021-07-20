How The Tokyo Olympics Will Be Different Because Of The Pandemic

Tokyo 2020 will be an Olympic Games unlike any other: it will be held in the midst of a pandemic, with tourist crowds barred, lavish celebrations substituted by strict infection controls, and even victory hugs off the table.

Here are some of the ways the Games that have been postponed due to the virus will be different:

The opening ceremonies in Rio, London, and Beijing wowed the globe with elaborate effects and breathtaking choreography involving thousands of performers in sold-out stadiums.

However, the coronavirus-era version on July 23 would be “simpler and more constrained” to limit infection risks and be “in tune with the situation,” according to organizers.

Olympic organizers said in January that fewer athletes would attend the opening and closing ceremonies, with some claiming that only 6,000 of the 11,000 competitors would attend the opener.

The festivities in Tokyo are likely to be solemn, paying tribute to the millions who died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the victims of Japan’s earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear calamity in 2011.

Because athletes must wear a mask on the podium, they will have to put their own medals on and will not be able to kiss them.

This may make candid moments less frequent, such as when rider Bradley Wiggins made a stupid face while the British national anthem was playing in Rio.

Other entertaining photo opportunities may be impossible to replicate in Tokyo, where athletes must maintain a two-metre separation from other competitors.

A photo of 1.37-meter-tall US gymnast Ragan Smith standing next to 2.11-meter basketball player DeAndrew Jordan went viral in Rio, as did a selfie of North and South Korean gymnasts.

Even without social distance, the latter is now impossible, as North Korea has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics in order to safeguard its athletes from the virus.

This summer, Japan had hoped for a large influx of tourists, which would improve business for hotels, tour companies, and Tokyo’s numerous cat cafes.

However, international spectators were excluded months ago, and practically all of the Games’ events will now be held behind closed doors.

The number of athletes, coaches, backroom staff, officials, IOC members, reporters, and broadcasters planned to enter Japan for the Olympics and Paralympics will be cut in half, from an estimated 200,000 to roughly 68,500.

Participants will be restricted to their accommodations for the most part, with sightseeing prohibited and competitors having to leave the Olympic Village 48 hours after their competition ends.

Fiji's rugby sevens players erupted in song after winning gold for their country in Rio.