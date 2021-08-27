How the Taliban’s spat with ISIS could jeopardize the group’s efforts to get international recognition.

An explosion near Kabul’s airport today heightened the desperation of hundreds of Afghan allies awaiting evacuation, putting more pressure on the US and its NATO allies to get as many people out of the country as possible before the August 31 deadline.

According to intelligence assessments, the explosion was carried out by ISIS Khorasan, or ISIS-K, a wing of the Islamic State, with a British Armed Forces Minister telling BBC radio that the intelligence is now “far solid.”

The Taliban swiftly denied responsibility for the blasts, a move that a senior US official in the region expected.

“[The Taliban] do not carry out suicide bombings,” a US official told This website, “and are working to rebrand their image to separate themselves from the bombings.”

Former leader Hafiz Saeed Khan, an ex-Taliban member, first announced ISIS-presence K’s in the Khorasan Province in 2015, a historical area spanning portions of Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Since then, it has become the largest group in Afghanistan claiming ISIS affiliation.

While the Taliban has previously housed al-Qaeda, its relationship with ISIS-K is quite different. This rocky relationship could bode danger for a future Taliban government if ISIS-K maintains its presence in the region.

According to Anthony H. Cordesman, a specialist on military strategy and the Arleigh A. Burke Chair in Strategy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, “basically, the Taliban has continuously recognized ISIS as an enemy.” “The Taliban regard it as a non-Afghan group in terms of loyalty, [one]that does not conform to their Sharia concept.”

ISIS-K interprets Sharia, a system of laws derived from the holy Quran, as a religious justification for a Caliphate, according to Cordesman. A person regarded a politico-religious successor to Prophet Muhammad would oversee the whole Muslim world under a Caliphate. According to Cordesman, this is in direct opposition to the Taliban’s authority structure, which aims to exercise influence over Afghan customs and social behaviors.

