How Migrants Changed My Life: The Courage to Help

Jose Antonio Benitez’s life was changed forever after he witnessed a tragedy, causing him to forsake a career as a teacher and devote himself full-time to working with migrants.

Benitez, a Catholic priest from Seville, used to send groups of students to Tangiers, Morocco, where they would spend 10-15 days working among migrants to learn about the issues that they faced.

“I saw there was a lot of prejudice around the topic of migrants, and preconceptions only alter when you meet these people face to face,” Benitez, 57, said.

They were about to board the boat to return to Spain when they noticed five persons in a flimsy rubber dinghy in difficulty in very turbulent weather.

“A catamaran approached to assist, but the sea was so turbulent that it was impossible to stop the engines.” He added, “It hit the dinghy, and they all tumbled in.”

“We were all yelling on deck, but no one could hear us, so we watched them drown.”

Two of them were rescued, but a crew member who rushed in to assist them was sucked beneath the catamaran and perished as well.

“It was a terrible catastrophe that will haunt me for the rest of my life.” “That encounter impacted me because it made me realize that what individuals were going through wasn’t normal,” he told AFP.

He began working full-time with migrants within a few years, first in Malaga and subsequently in the Canary Islands, where he assists families in the hunt for loved ones who have gone missing on way to the Atlantic archipelago.

A demonstration prompted Adelina Abdola, a 56-year-old resident of Las Palmas’ port neighborhood, to make the life-changing choice to give her home to migrants sleeping rough on the beach.

“I genuinely pondered what I could do or how I could help when I read on the news about all these refugees landing in Arguineguin harbor,” she told AFP.

She realized she could do it at a pro-migrant rally in April.

“At the demonstration, we were all white people, and then the migrants came up from the shore with banners that read, ‘We just want a chance,’ and I started crying.”

“At that point, I made the decision to take some of these youngsters in.”

She met Modu and Mamadou, both 26 years old and from Senegal, through Somos Red, a citizens' network that provides practical assistance to migrants. Within a week, they were living in her home and rapidly became.