How Long Does COVID Keep You Alive? Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron says the population must learn to ‘live with COVID.’

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May stated on Monday that the United Kingdom’s government must learn to “live with COVID” when new variations like the Omicron emerge.

May and other senior Conservative MPs have slammed the current COVID response, claiming that “variants will continue to appear year after year,” and that “stopping and starting sectors of our economy” is not a long-term strategy for keeping the country safe and preventing its economy from collapsing.

“The early signs of Omicron are that it is more transmissible than other variations, but that it may cause less serious sickness.” May explained, “I understand that would be the usual progression of a virus.”

“When is the government going to accept that learning to live with Covid, which we all will have to do, means we’ll almost certainly need an annual vaccine, and that we can’t respond to new variants by shutting down and restarting sectors of our economy, causing businesses to fail and jobs to be lost?” she asked.

According to the Guardian, former cabinet minister Theresa Villiers slammed the government for imposing “new expensive requirements” for international travel, while former transport secretary Chris Grayling urged health secretary Sajid Javid to “face down the more conservative elements of the scientific community, do the right thing, and keep the restrictions as minimal as possible.”

In the United Kingdom, 76 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, with 70 percent having received all three doses.

Though immunization is important in reducing the danger of contracting and spreading COVID-19, it does not remove the possibility of infection.

On Monday, Javid verified that the Omicron coronavirus variety is being transmitted in the population in several parts of England. There have been 336 confirmed cases of the strain in the United Kingdom, up from 90 instances on Sunday.

Health officials are unsure if this variation has a different severity profile or if it can overcome immunity induced by vaccinations and earlier infections.

The World Health Organization indicated that travel limitations imposed by some nations may buy time for researchers to learn more about the novel COVID-19 variant Omicron.

Following the news, the United Kingdom strengthened travel restrictions, requiring all visitors to England to complete a COVID-19 test before boarding their flight.