How Google Plans To Shape Australia’s ‘Next Wave Of Innovation’

After threatening to pull Google Search from Australia almost a year ago, the worldwide technology corporation revealed this week that it will invest $740 million ($1 billion AUD) in the country, its largest investment there to far.

Tensions between the tech giant and Australia flared in January as the country attempted to pass legislation requiring tech companies to pay news organizations if their material appears in Google searches.

The law, according to Mel Silva, managing director of Google Australia, is unworkable.

“If this version of the code becomes law, we will have no choice but to quit offering Google Search in Australia,” he explained.

The ultimatum did not sit well with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who responded by saying, “Australia establishes our laws for things you can do in Australia.””

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Google has announced that it will make its largest investment in the country to date. The funds will be used to assist advance the Digital Future Initiative, which aims to create 6,000 employment immediately and a total of 28,000 jobs over time.

Morrison described the investment as a “one-billion-dollar vote of confidence in Australia’s Digital Economy Strategy,” saying, “I particularly admire the approach Google has taken to dealing with some difficult issues.”

Sunda Pichai, the CEO of Google, is optimistic “Australia can contribute to the world’s next wave of innovation by leveraging technology to enhance people’s lives, generate jobs, and advance.”