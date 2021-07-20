How Effective Is The Pfizer Or Moderna Vaccine’s First Shot?

Perhaps you’ve postponed your second COVID-19 immunization visit due to schedule conflicts or general apprehension. But, after just one dose, how safe are you?

As an immunologist, I am regularly asked this issue, and the answer has evolved as new coronavirus genetic strains have become increasingly common.

The delta version of SARS-CoV-2 had become the most prevalent strain circulating in the United States by the beginning of July 2021.

The Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines were not created with the delta variant in mind. While the full two doses still provide great protection, new study reveals that a single dose confers less immunity against current coronavirus strains than it did against the original strain.

In the end, two shots are far superior to one.

Researchers in Israel discovered that a single dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was very successful among a medical center’s thousands of vaccinated health care professionals shortly after the vaccine was approved in December 2020. When compared to those who were not vaccinated, a single dosage lowered the rate of infection by up to 85% after four weeks.

This real-world result matched a study of Pfizer clinical trial data published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2020. The 52 percent protection from the first dosage in that trial included infections that occurred during the first 12 days following immunization, when it is unlikely that the vaccine would have had time to produce protective antibodies.

Another real-world trial undertaken by Public Health England in early 2021 found that a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine was 61% effective at preventing symptomatic illness 28 days after vaccination. The efficiency of two dosages was increased to 85-90 percent.

It basically boils down to new varieties. The delta variety is of particular concern to scientists since it looks to be extremely contagious.

COVID-19 vaccinations all produce antibodies against the coronavirus’s spike glycoprotein on the surface. If you come into contact with the coronavirus after being vaccinated, these antibodies defend you by attaching to the spike on the virus’s surface, preventing the virus from infecting your cells.

The issue is that the delta form is able to evade some – but not all – of the antibodies produced by conventional vaccines.

The delta version appears to be relatively immune to the anti-spike antibodies produced by immunization. This shift is what makes it even more critical.