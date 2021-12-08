How Does The Omicron Variant Affect International Students?

The Omicron variant’s new restrictions are putting more impediments in the way of foreign travel, which has a direct impact on students studying abroad.

As colleges and universities closed at the outset of the pandemic, most airlines reduced capacity by up to 90%, and flights into and out of over 80 nations were suspended. International students were left stuck, with few if any airline alternatives to return home.

Students are concerned that as the Omicron variety spreads, the same problems may recur.

The United States, for example, has the world’s largest international student population, with over one million students affected by travel-related decisions.

Most recently, it began requiring international travelers to present airlines confirmation of a negative COVID test result obtained within one day of departure before boarding.

Visitors from South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe are likewise prohibited from entering the United States.

In the meanwhile, the United Kingdom requires vaccinated visitors to schedule a post-arrival test on their second day in the country and self-quarantine until the test results are negative. Unvaccinated passengers must have a pre-arrival test, self-quarantine for the first ten days, and pass two negative tests while in quarantine.

Quarantines, testing, and extra COVID safety requirements are also required in other nations.

Many students had to rethink their vacation arrangements as a result, which meant they could have to spend another holiday season away from home.

Gerri Taylor, co-chair of the American College Health Association’s COVID-19 task team, told the Washington Post, “We are concerned.” “I’m sure a lot of questions will arise as a result of this.” International students study in the United States on a non-immigrant temporary visa. They are usually foreign people who are visiting the United States on an F1, M1, or J1 visa.

These students frequently travel home during school breaks, but COVID has frequently left them trapped, either in their home country or unable to return to the United States to resume their studies.

COVID-19’s difficulties have had a direct impact on how many people opt to attend American schools and universities.

According to a study from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, new overseas student enrolment at U.S. institutions fell by 72 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.

Most notably, new international student enrolment dropped drastically in August and September, the months when the most students generally enroll. There was a 91 percent drop in new F-1 international student enrollment in August 2020. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.