How Does China’s Nuclear Weapons Stockpile Compare to America’s?

Researchers who discovered China’s new missile silo fields in the Gobi Desert described them as the most significant nuclear arsenal buildup since the Cold War, but they also pointed out the massive numerical disparity between China’s and the US’s nuclear arsenals.

The Federation of American Scientists (FAS) estimates that China has 350 nuclear warheads, based on the discovery of 110 under-construction launch sites in Hami, China’s northern Xinjiang region, earlier this month. According to Hans Kristensen and Matt Korda of the Nuclear Information Project at FAS, it has operated roughly 20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) silos and another 100 or more road-mobile launchers for decades.

In Inner Mongolia, China already has a dozen launch facilities. It could deploy around 250 silo-based ICBMs, surpassing Russia and more than half that of the United States, if combined with those identified in late June by analysts at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS)—119 new silos in Yumen, Gansu province.

In their research released on Tuesday, Kristensen and Korda stated, “The silo building at Yumen and Hami is the most significant augmentation of the Chinese nuclear arsenal ever.” The missile fields may boost China’s launch capability to anywhere from 415 to 875 warheads, depending on the sort of ICBMs installed, if any at all.

According to FAS, the United States and Russia each have roughly 4,000 nuclear warheads. If all deployed, stockpiled, and retired warheads are counted, the total rises to 6,257 and 5,550, respectively—more than the rest of the world’s nuclear power combined.

Despite its fast expansion, China’s stockpile still pales in comparison to the US and Russian arsenals. This could explain why China has so far declined to participate in weapons control talks, which will almost certainly result in a reduction in warheads.

According to a report released last year by the Department of Defense, China’s nuclear weapon count is in the low 200s, with the stockpile expected to “at least quadruple in size” over the next decade as the country builds and modernizes its nuclear forces.

In the end, it’s unclear whether China intends to load each of its new silos or if it’s just trying to give the idea of having more nuclear weapons.

“We won’t speak to topics of intelligence,” a Pentagon spokeswoman said when reached by This website on Wednesday. This is a condensed version of the information.