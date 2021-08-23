How Did This Woman Become Pregnant Twice in One Week?

Despite being informed she might never be able to have children, a woman in Brisbane, Australia, became pregnant twice in a week.

Kimberley Tripp, 35, from Queensland’s capital, was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) when she was 15 years old. Her doctor advised her at the time that her condition might prevent her from having children.

Tripp and her 35-year-old husband, Adrian, spent tens of thousands of dollars on four rounds of IVF before learning they were expecting in July 2019. Their initial scan, however, revealed that they were expecting twins, born one week apart.

“We couldn’t believe what we were hearing. On Saturday, 7News cited her as stating, “I never knew something like that was even possible.” “The IVF doctor explained to me that all of the medicines I was taking for the IVF must have triggered my fertility,” she said.

Tripp expressed her delight after being pregnant twice in a week. One of her children was conceived using IVF, while the other was born naturally.

According to the story, Tripp stated, “I’ve wanted to be a mother for as long as I can remember.”

“I had hoped to marry and start a family, and I would have preferred at least two children.” I always knew I wanted a huge family after growing up with two elder brothers.

Superfetation is the medical term for the phenomena of conceiving twice in a short amount of time. Superfetation babies are frequently mistaken for twins. Only about 10 examples of this sort of pregnancy have been documented worldwide, according to a 2008 research.

Rebecca Roberts, 39, from the United Kingdom, gave birth to a set of twins three weeks apart in 2020.

According to Roberts’ account, she and her husband Rhys Weaver, 43, became pregnant with Noah after trying for almost a year to conceive. During an ultrasound at week 12, however, the doctor discovered that the couple was expecting a second child, who was growing three weeks behind the first.

According to CNN, Rebecca remarked, “I couldn’t believe that had happened to me.” “However, it did — it’s lovely.” It’s like hitting the jackpot.”

Noah and his fraternal twin, Rosalie, were born in September 2020 via cesarean section and were both admitted to neonatal intensive care facilities.