How China’s Communists Became the World’s Largest Army, and Soon the World’s Largest Economy, in 100 Years

The Chinese Communist Party has grown from an intellectual guerilla movement of a few doven revolutionaries to a 95-million-strong titan that commands the world’s largest standing army and soon-to-be top economy in a single fateful century, a brief stretch for one of the world’s oldest civilizations.

As the Chinese Communist Party celebrates its 100th anniversary on Thursday, it reflects on the long road to triumph, reflects on significant problems both past and present, and looks forward to a future that is both exciting and frightening.

Uncertainty abounds as the United States and the Western world confront Beijing in ways not seen since the death of Mao Zedong, the People’s Republic’s revolutionary founder.

Deng Xiaoping, Mao’s eventual successor who came to power around the halfway point in the People’s Republic’s history, shifted China’s uncompromising stance to one that embraced globalism and a market economy that would eventually benefit the country.

Today, as he presided over the centenary, Chinese President Xi Jinping described his own version of “socialism with Chinese characteristics” as a tribute to the country’s achievements while also acknowledging its shortcomings.

Susan A. Thornton, a former US diplomat with over three decades of experience at the US State Department in Eurasia and East Asia, told This website that Chinese people saw the twentieth century as chaotic and frightening.

“Part of that upheaval was, of course, due to CCP policies, which is encapsulated for Chinese today in Deng Xiaoping’s 70 percent right-30 percent wrong formula for Mao’s leadership,” Thornton added. “By the standards of the vast majority (but not all—see Tibetans and Uighurs) of China’s 1.4 billion citizens, the CCP’s achievements are evident and worthy of note.”

The driving factors behind China’s rise, according to Thornton, who is a fellow at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center and the Brooking Institution’s John L. Thornton China Center, are “economic growth, internal stability and consensus around national priorities, growing international influence, and growing technological and military prowess.”

She also credited her ascension to “ruthless prioritization and focus, changes to free up large capital and labor reserves amid market pressures, political repression-enabled subordination of other aims, readiness to communicate with and learn from others This is a condensed version of the information.