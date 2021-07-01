How China’s Communist Party Outsmarted US Capitalists

The government is honoring the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party with banquets, fireworks displays, parades, and festivals around the country—all in praise of itself. After all, why not? A political party founded in secret by a dozen men in 1921 during a period of rising unrest in the world’s most populous country now governs the world’s second-most powerful country.

Beijing is more confident than ever that it will supplant the United States (a declining power in the Party’s eyes) as the world’s preeminent superpower by 2049—exactly one hundred years after the CCP came to power promising to follow Marx, Lenin, and Mao’s dictates, dubbed “communism with “Chinese characteristics.” However, there is very little 20th-century Communism practiced there in practice. “Totalitarianism with ‘Chinese features,’” is a better description.

China boasts the world’s largest military by personnel, the world’s second-largest economy, and the world’s largest number of billionaires, 1058 to America’s 696, according to the Hurun study that measures worldwide wealth. (Other surveys place the number of Chinese billionaires just behind that of the United States.) Political influence in China delivers money to senior party officials, which is one of the reasons President and Party Leader Xi Jinping has prioritized an anti-corruption drive during his presidency (despite the fact that Xi’s family is reportedly affluent). The economy has a sizable private sector, which includes huge corporations, albeit they are not allowed to go against Beijing’s interests.

Despite allowing market forces to drive the country’s economic growth for the past 40 years, the Party is most proud of one thing: its ruthless—and complete—control of political power. It has complete control over the economy’s commanding heights (banking, energy, vital technology sectors), and its grip is growing, thanks to the deployment of Orwellian, surveillance-state technology that makes any opposition difficult and hazardous, making it unusual. According to Cai Xia, a former professor at Beijing’s Central Party School, where Party leaders are trained to rule, the Chinese Communist Party rules over “a neo-totalitarian regime.”

That fact should compel the United States and the rest of the West to engage in the kind of self-criticism that Mao Zedong did. This is a condensed version of the information.