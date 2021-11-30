How China is assisting Africa in the fight against the spread of Omicron COVID.

As the region grapples with the spread of the COVID-19 variant Omicron, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that China will send another billion doses of vaccinations to Africa.

China has stated that it will supply 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines directly, with the remaining 400 million doses coming via Chinese enterprises in Africa.

“To close the immunization gap in Africa, we must put people and their lives first, be guided by science, support waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines, and truly ensure the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in Africa,” he said in a video speech at the China-Africa forum on economic cooperation, which takes place every three years.

While many rich economies have already begun delivering booster injections, a major portion of the global south has been battling with vaccine inequities. This has resulted in a significant disparity in protection around the world.

The recent development of the Omicron variety has highlighted the consequences of having low immunization rates across a vast portion of the planet.

The World Health Organization said on Monday that the new Omicron variety poses a “very high” worldwide danger, and urged national governments to ramp up pandemic response operations.

Given new findings labeling Omicron a “variant of concern,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reaffirmed the necessity for testing and immunizations.

According to Xi, China intends to assist the African Union in reaching its target of vaccinating 60% of the continent’s population by 2022.