How Afghans Remember 9/11: “America Was Very Far Away”

Afghans were still hurting from their own Al-Qaeda tragedy when hijacked planes flew into the World Trade Center in New York.

Militants from the organisation assassinated Ahmad Shah Massoud, the resistance icon who drove both the Soviet forces and the Taliban out of his own Panjshir Valley just two days before.

As Afghans dealt with his passing, events in the United States were occurring that would profoundly alter the future of their country.

However, for some, the incident’s significance was lost on them.

Abdul Rahman, a retired government employee in his twenties at the time, told AFP, “That evening I listened to the news… there was speculation of an attack in America.”

“I didn’t mind because there was always discussion on the radio about attacks and war,” he explained.

As Afghans learned that Al-Qaeda terrorists hidden in their own backyard were behind the attacks – and that their Taliban overlords were to blame for sheltering the group – many realized their world was about to change.

“I didn’t expect America would retaliate by attacking Afghanistan,” Abdul Rahman said. “I used to think America was a long way away.”

Abdul Samad, a librarian in Kandahar, recalls crowds forming around a newspaper stand, the pages of which were plastered in photos of the 9/11 attacks.

He told AFP that it had been roughly two days since the incident.

However, it was the start of a “intolerable occupation.”

“They were looking for an excuse to visit Afghanistan. It was merely a pretext for us to occupy this territory.”

When the Taliban refused to hand over Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, the US intervened, quickly deposing the hardline rule that had been in power since 1996.

However, Qiyamuddin, a locksmith from Kandahar, said whatever hope he had that the American-led invasion would end Afghanistan’s decades of war and struggle rapidly vanished.

He told AFP, “They caused a mess by coming here.”

As the war progressed and the Taliban reappeared, Western troops were accused of disregarding Afghan religion and traditions, resulting in an increase in civilian casualties.

“People were hopeful, and (Afghan) refugees from other countries, such as Pakistan and Iran, returned,” Qiyamuddin added.

“They had no idea we were in for more problems.”

Noorullah, a teacher, recalls seeing news of the attack on a TV concealed in the basement of a relative’s house because the Taliban had outlawed television as un-Islamic.

“It appeared to be a disaster. “They kept showing the towers on fire,” he explained.

Only for a short time. Brief News from Washington Newsday.