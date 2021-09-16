How A Hand Gesture Became A Brand: The Merkel Rhombus

Angela Merkel’s “rhombus” hand gesture – hands clasped in front of the stomach, thumbs and fingers touching to make a diamond shape – has become almost as renowned as the German chancellor herself.

It has its own Wikipedia page and emoji, ““, and the German leader has been immortalized in the stance at Madame Tussauds waxworks museum in London.

And, as Merkel prepares to step down from politics following an election this month that will bring an end to her 16 years in office, the hand signal has been resurrected after a candidate from a rival party used it on a magazine cover.

The gesture was made by Olaf Scholz, the Social Democrat (SPD) candidate for chancellor, in a picture shoot for the Sueddeutsche Zeitung magazine, as part of his effort to position himself as the true Merkel continuity candidate, rather than the opponent from Merkel’s party, Armin Laschet.

This remark about Merkel’s legacy drew a rebuke from the CDU and even Merkel herself, who was quick to point out that she and Scholz, the frontrunner in the polls ahead of the September 26 election, had “enormous differences.”

“You can’t walk around making rhombus signals and speak like Saskia Esken” – the SPD’s co-leader who represents the party’s left flank – Laschet warned Scholz during a debate in parliament.

After all, the seasoned chancellor’s characteristic gesture is a rhombus.

In 2002, the “Merkel-Raute,” as it’s known in German, had its debut during a picture session for Stern magazine.

Merkel, who was then the leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU) but was still three years away from becoming Germany’s first female chancellor, “didn’t know what to do with her hands,” photographer Claudia Kempf later said.

“She might have left them hang down next to her, making her look a little vulnerable, or she could have connected them together. In 2009, the photographer told the Rheinische Post newspaper, “You look too much like a pastor’s daughter.”

Merkel gave her own explanation of how the gesture came about a few months before the German elections in 2013.

“It’s about where you position your arms,” the educated physicist explained, adding that the rhombus also demonstrated “a certain love of symmetry.”

Merkel was running for a third term in power at the time of the interview.

Merkel was running for a third term in power at the time of the interview.

In German federal elections, the entire parliament is up for renewal, but her party had already decided.