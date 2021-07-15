Hotel Housing Personnel The Brazilian Olympic Team has a COVID outbreak, and the athletes are infected.

A COVID-19 epidemic has been reported among the personnel of a hotel in Hamamatsu that is housing the Brazilian Olympic squad. According to the Associated Press, the athletes and coaches are housed in a different area from the other guests and have all tested negative.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has asked IOC President Thomas Bach to guarantee that the Olympics are safe, particularly for the Japanese public, as only about 20% of the population is completely vaccinated.

“It is critical that all participants adopt proper activities and measures, including pandemic countermeasures, to gain the understanding of our people and to ensure the success of the Tokyo 2020 Games. As the host of the games, I trust the IOC will make every effort to ensure that all athletes and stakeholders follow these rules to the letter,” Suga told Bach.

“We’d like to restate all of our commitment on the part of the Olympic community to do everything possible to ensure that we do not pose any risks to the Japanese people,” Bach responded.

The soaring figures were released on the same day that Bach paid Suga a courtesy call in Tokyo.

Despite the games starting with Tokyo and nearby prefectures under a national government-imposed state of emergency, both Suga and Bach have guaranteed that the Tokyo Olympics will be “safe and secure.”

On Wednesday, Tokyo recorded 1,149 additional cases. This was the biggest number since 1,184 were reported on Jan. 22, almost six months earlier. It was also the 25th day in a row that cases were higher than they had been a week before.

According to Bach, 85 percent of the athletes and officials residing in Tokyo Bay’s Olympic Village would be properly immunized. He said that nearly all IOC members and employees were “vaccinated or immune.” According to the IOC, 70-80% of foreign medical officials were immunized.

Fans were barred from all sites in Tokyo and three nearby prefectures by the IOC and Tokyo organizers last week. Some spectators will be allowed in a few peripheral venues, and foreign fans were barred a month ago.

For the Olympics, over 11,000 athletes and tens of thousands of people will go to Japan. Around 4,400 additional competitors will compete in the Paralympics.

