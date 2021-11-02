Hot Favourite Incentivize To Win Melbourne Cup In A Very Elegant Upset.

The red-hot favorite was destroyed by Verry Elleegant. Incentivize to win the coveted Aus$8 million (US$6 million) Melbourne Cup on Tuesday amid a party atmosphere as the “race that stops a nation” drew a record audience.

The six-year-old mare rallied from behind in a thrilling finish to the grueling 3,200-meter (two mile) handicap at Flemington, considered the ultimate test of stamina and staying power, with James McDonald in the saddle.

Since the famed Phar Lap more than 90 years ago, Incentivise, the shortest-priced favorite, placed third, three-and-a-half lengths behind, ahead of Spanish Mission and Floating Artist.

“I love her to pieces,” McDonald said of his Chris Waller-trained horse, who finished seventh last year and was a $18 longshot in the betting market.

“She’s been nothing but wonderful to me. She’s a rock star, and I’m incredibly proud of her.

“She appeared to be unconcerned out in the open. She was very unconcerned the entire time. I was blowing kisses to her the entire 600m when I looked at the clock.

“I’m not sure. I can’t believe what I’ve just witnessed. I never imagined I’d be the one to win one “He stated this after winning the first prize of Aus$4.4 million. “I’ve always wanted to win one, but it’s so difficult.” Waller, who trained all-conquering mare Winx to 33 straight victories over a sparkling four-year unbeaten streak before retiring in 2019, won his maiden Cup.

“You beauty,” his racing stable simply tweeted.

Verry Elleegant, the reigning Australian horse of the year, became the first mare to win the Cup since Makybe Diva in 2005, and shattered records by carrying the most weight (57kg) to victory since Protectionist in 2014.

With Incentivise having won his last nine races, including the famous Caulfield Cup just a few weeks ago, few expected him to lose.

But, having never raced over such a long distance before, Incentivise began to wilt over the final 300 meters as Verry Elleegant stormed through.

The race was won in front of fans who had returned after one of the world’s longest lockdowns had ended, with celebrations and the sound of champagne corks popping once more accompanied the thundering of hooves across the ground.

But it was still quieter than usual, with only 10,000 vaccinated racegoers allowed under Covid restrictions, many fewer than the typical 100,000.

Keith Foletti, who had been at the track, was among them. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.