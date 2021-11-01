Hopes for the missing French climbers in the Himalayas are fading.

The prospects of finding three French climbers living alive after an avalanche in the Himalayas have been reduced to “practically zero,” according to their national climbing union.

The three was last heard from by satellite phone from their camp on October 26 while attempting to climb Mingbo Eiger, a 6,000-meter (19,700-foot) peak near Mount Everest in Nepal.

When the avalanche hit, the guys appeared to abort their summit attempt and turn back, according to the French Federation of Alpine and Mountain Clubs (FFCAM).

“Rescuers discovered three bags and equipment from their bivouac at the bottom of the rock face,” the FFCAM stated in a statement.

“Right now, the chances of discovering survivors are essentially none.”

Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, a member of the Nepal National Mountain Guides Association’s search and rescue team, said the effort, which had been impeded by bad weather, would resume on Tuesday.

“We checked around the region where they were last seen and studied the site where they were last seen. So far, there’s nothing to talk about “According to AFP, he said.

The three teenage climbers were part of an eight-strong expedition led by Thomas Arfi, Louis Pachoud, and Gabriel Miloche. They’d divide out into two groups, each tackling a separate peak.

The FFCAM also refuted reports in the local press that they lacked the necessary authorization.

Climbers have begun to return to Nepal after the virus shut down the country’s mountaineering business and crippled the tourism-dependent economy last year.

In September, the Himalayan nation of 30 million people reopened to tourism and removed quarantine requirements for foreigners who had been vaccinated.