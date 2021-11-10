Hopes are raised that no one was killed when a building in Turkey collapsed, allowing 21 people to flee.

According to the government, twenty-one people survived being buried under heavy debris after a two-story building collapsed in eastern Turkey on Tuesday, and no more persons are known to be missing.

Residents were filling stores on their way home from work when the tragedy occurred on a busy thoroughfare in Malatya.

According to provincial governor Aydin Barus, some 20 people were reported to be inside the building when it collapsed soon before 5 p.m. (1400 GMT).

Ismail Catakli, a spokesperson for the interior ministry, said 13 people had been retrieved from the wreckage by rescue services, while eight others had managed to flee on their own.

“According to the information we have, there are no more missing persons,” Catakli said late Tuesday, while he did not rule out the chance that one or more people remain trapped.

“Let’s hope there aren’t any unpleasant shocks in store.”

Thirteen people were rushed to the hospital, with two being admitted to intensive care, according to Barus.

According to witnesses and media sources, the structure collapsed during planned rehabilitation work, causing damage to one of the walls dividing two ground-floor eateries.

“The building began to crumble after I heard a crack. There was a cloud of dust that appeared. It was as if it were the day of judgment “Turhan Cobanoglu, a witness, told HaberTurk television.

260 rescue workers were deployed to the location, which was lit up to allow attempts to continue into the night, according to the Turkish government’s disaster and emergency management agency.

The structure suddenly crumbled, blowing up a large cloud of dust, according to CCTV footage of the collapse. Passers-by hurried to aid those trapped under the rubble as a car parked in front of the building sped away.

Enver Kiraz, the chairman of Malatya’s main opposition CHP party, stated the building’s “first level had a chicken restaurant, a dry nuts shop, and a bakery.”

“And there was a coffee house on the second story,” Kiraz told AFP over the phone.

The cause of the collapse remained unknown, however Barus blamed the construction work on the structure.

The building’s owner and three workers were arrested, according to Malatya’s prosecutor’s office.

Local people and reporters gathered at the area were encouraged to stay their distance in order to aid rescuers in detecting signs of life.

In broadcast remarks, he remarked, “The search and rescue crews need silence to be able to hear.”

Rescuers were seen clearing the massive slabs of concrete and masses of wood with construction diggers and their bare hands on television.

