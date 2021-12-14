‘Hope Dies Last,’ say Kosovo families whose loved ones have gone missing as a result of the war.

Although the war that tore Kosovo apart has been over two decades, the pain caused by the fighting still affects Bajram Cerkini and other relatives of those still missing.

“In my family, the battle hasn’t ended yet,” said Cerkini, an ethnic Albanian whose son Reshat is among the missing. “At night, my wife still hears his footsteps and hears his voice.” The battle between Serbian forces and ethnic Albanian guerrillas in the late 1990s killed an estimated 13,000 people and was only brought to an end after NATO intervened.

Thousands more went missing, many of whom were kidnapped and murdered, their bodies deposited in mass graves, water wells, or set ablaze during ethnic cleansing campaigns.

In the years after the conflict, forensics professionals from all over the world went in Kosovo in the hopes of identifying remains and returning them to their relatives, as well as documenting any war crimes.

Only little parts of bones were retrieved in some cases and handed over to relatives.

However, not everyone was located; according to Kosovo police, 1,625 people are still missing.

The fate of the missing is only one of several contentious topics that have stymied on-again, off-again discussions between Kosovo and Serbia since the former breakaway province declared independence in 2008, a decision that Belgrade has never recognized.

Kosovo officials continue to criticize Serbia for its inaction, accusing its officials of refusing to reveal the locations of additional graves.

As Serb forces retreated from Kosovo amid NATO air strikes, mass graves were hastily excavated around the breakaway region, with the bones trucked back to Serbia to hide proof of crimes.

Nearly 1,000 Kosovo Albanians’ bodies have been excavated from sites across Serbia since the war ended, including hundreds from a mass grave at a special police unit’s outpost outside Belgrade.

“In order to cover up one crime, they committed another,” said Andin Hoti, the chairman of Kosovo’s missing persons commission, whose own father is still missing.

Similar problems have plagued Bosnia and Herzegovina, where investigators are currently looking for more mass graves near Srebrenica, where Serb forces slaughtered an estimated 8,000 Muslim men and teenagers.

“Finding mass graves is becoming increasingly difficult. We’re still on the lookout for over 1,000 people “Almasa Salihovic, a Srebrenica Memorial Center official, said

The topic resonates beyond Kosovo, where Bajram Cerkin's NGO Voice of Parents is one of several representing families of the missing.