Hong Kong’s leader claims the city will adopt China’s anti-sanctions legislation.

The city’s governor acknowledged Tuesday that China’s anti-sanctions law will be applied in some form in Hong Kong, putting new regulatory pressure on overseas corporations in the financial hub.

The measure was introduced in June by Beijing’s rubber-stamp legislature in reaction to Western sanctions imposed following crackdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

It has the authority to deny visas, deport people, and seize the assets of anyone who devise or implement penalties against Chinese companies or authorities.

In Chinese courts, foreign firms can be sued for imposing sanctions, and the law can also be used against family members.

Rumours that China was intending to extend the law to Hong Kong have been circulating for days, ahead of the Chinese legislature’s meeting next week, after state media reported that Hong Kong and Macau will be getting some unnamed new measures.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, revealed on Tuesday that Beijing had approached her about including the law in the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

She told reporters, “The goal of the Anti-Sanctions Law is to safeguard our country’s sovereignty, security, and development interests.”

Her advice, according to Lam, was for Hong Kong to pass its own legislation.

She said, though, that Beijing might impose the measures directly, as it did last year with a broad national security statute that suppressed opposition.

“Some foreign forces, foreign countries, and western media will undoubtedly agitate this issue in order to undermine our standing as a financial center or the outside world’s trust in Hong Kong,” she predicted.

“Local legislation can help us clarify the law’s framework and procedures and better align it with Hong Kong’s legal system.” Relations between China and major Western powers have deteriorated in recent years, putting pressure on corporations operating in both markets.

The US has placed a slew of restrictions on Chinese and Hong Kong government officials, including Lam. China has retaliated with its own set of counter-measures.

If international corporations follow any sanctions system, they will be penalised by both sides.

A bank that refuses to comply with US sanctions, for example, may be denied access to the dollar. Those that stick to their guns, though, may find themselves in serious water with Beijing.

Compliance with international sanctions is now banned under Hong Kong’s new national security statute. Prosecutors in Hong Kong have not pursued any national security proceedings against foreign corporations so far.

Extending China’s anti-sanctions law to Hong Kong would add to the arsenal of instruments available to the Chinese government. Brief News from Washington Newsday.