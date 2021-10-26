Hong Kong Will Tighten Covid Travel Restrictions Even More.

Hong Kong’s leader announced Tuesday that the city will tighten coronavirus travel restrictions to put it in line with the Chinese mainland, as the city continued its streak of more than two months without a major local outbreak.

Despite concerns from the international hub’s business sector that the city would remain sealed off from the rest of the world permanently due to one of the tightest required quarantine regulations in the world, the statement was made.

The majority of newcomers must stay in a hotel for 14 to 21 days.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, said the city-state will now go even further in its efforts to encourage China’s officials to reinstate mainland travel.

“Shortly,” Lam added, “we will… declare that most of the quarantine exemptions granted to certain categories of visitors arriving from overseas and mainland will be cancelled.” Only necessary personnel, such as cross-border truck drivers, will be allowed to travel without quarantine.

Hong Kong currently enables some groups of people to avoid quarantine or remain at home. Diplomats and business executives, as well as certain mainland residents with Hong Kong residence cards, are among them.

Lam did not specify which groups would no longer be eligible for exemptions.

Last month, Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman was granted permission to avoid quarantine in order to film a television show, a decision that provoked widespread outrage.

Reopening to the mainland, according to Lam, is “more crucial” than restoring Hong Kong’s foreign travel links.

She made it plain on Tuesday that Beijing expects the city to follow its own stringent rules.

“We’re in a bit of a pickle,” she told reporters, “because in order to restore some quarantine-free travel with the mainland, we need to make sure our anti-Covid 19 policies are more in line with mainland practices.”

“So, if Hong Kong loosens border restrictions for persons arriving from outside or adopts what other countries have done — namely, to live with the Covid-19 virus — the odds of traveling to the mainland will be lowered.”

As rival banking hubs such as Singapore, Tokyo, London, and New York reopen, Hong Kong’s corporate community has grown increasingly frustrated.

The top financial lobbying group said on Monday that Lam’s choice to adopt a zero-Covid plan and keep the city isolated was hurting the city’s long-term prospects as a corporate centre.

However, there are few signs of change in the horizon.

China continues to impose stringent restrictions on foreign visitors and has provided no timeframe for opening its borders.

