Hong Kong Seizes $154 Million in Luxury Goods En route to China, a new high.

In the latest operation to combat an expansion of cross-border smuggling, Hong Kong customs revealed a record seizure of luxury items bound to mainland China on a river barge on Friday.

Luxury watches, purses, cosmetics, and fins from rare marine species were among the haul’s most sought-after products.

Officials claimed the commodities were worth roughly HK$1.2 billion ($154 million), making it the city’s customs agents’ greatest seizure.

On October 14, customs officers detected a suspect vessel claiming to be delivering plastic pellets, prompting the operation.

Officers instead uncovered a veritable department store with high-end goods.

“Because the Chinese New Year is only three months away,” customs investigator Cheng Tai-hei told reporters, “the mainland has a higher demand for these expensive items like fish maw and sea cucumber than on normal days.”

In connection with the case, a 39-year-old lady and a 56-year-old male have been arrested.

For years, smuggling has been a mainstay of the triad organized criminal organizations operating on both sides of the border, but during the coronavirus pandemic, the issue has exploded.

After a marine officer was slain last month when her vessel was rammed by smugglers following a high-speed chase, police launched an investigation.

According to Customs investigators, syndicates have since shifted to alternative methods of smuggling commodities to the mainland, including river trading vessels.

The transaction is extremely profitable due to simple economics.

Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous territory, has no sales tax, making it one of the cheapest places to buy luxury items in the world.

In China, however, punitive tariffs often result in luxury commodities costing up to twice as much, creating a powerful smuggling incentive.

The most valuable items confiscated in the bust, according to Cheng, were watches worth HK$600,000. He noted that the same timepieces would cost HK$800,000 in China once taxes are factored in.

According to him, the raid also yielded graphics cards that can be used for cryptocurrency mining.