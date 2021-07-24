Hong Kong residents have been arrested for sedition over the children’s book “Sheep Village.”

Police reported Thursday that five members of a Hong Kong union behind a series of children’s books about sheep battling to keep wolves out of their hamlet had been arrested for sedition.

The arrests by the new national security police unit, which is leading a wide crackdown on dissent, are the latest action against pro-democracy campaigners since the city was rocked by massive and frequently violent protests two years ago.

The two men and three women, aged 25 to 28, “conspired to publish, distribute, show, or copy seditious publications,” according to police.

According to police, the organization was seeking to foment “public – and especially young children’s – hostility for Hong Kong’s government and courts, as well as violence and unlawful acts.”

According to police, the five people arrested were members of a union, and HK$160,000 ($20,600) in funds had been frozen as a result of a new national security statute China imposed on Hong Kong last year.

The arrested men and women were members of The General Union of Hong Kong Speech Therapists, according to a police source.

In recent months, the union has released three illustrated e-books aimed at children to understand Hong Kong’s democratic struggle.

Supporters of democracy are depicted as sheep in a village surrounded by wolves.

The first book, titled “Guardians of Sheep Village,” explains Hong Kong’s pro-democracy rallies in 2019.

In the second book, “Janitors of Sheep Village,” cleaners in the village go on strike to drive out wolves who trash the place.

According to the book’s preface, it’s a reference to a strike by Hong Kong medical professionals last year in an attempt to convince the government to block the border with mainland China at the outset of the coronavirus outbreak.

The third book in the trilogy, “The 12 Braves of Sheep Community,” tells the story of a bunch of sheep that are forced to abandon their village by boat due to wolves.

It’s an obvious reference to the 12 Hong Kongers who attempted to flee to Taiwan by speedboat last year but were apprehended and imprisoned by the Chinese coastguard.

Sedition is a colonial-era legislation that has not been utilized since Hong Kong’s handover to China in 1997 until this year.

For a first offense, it entails a sentence of up to two years in prison.

It is now routinely used by police and prosecutors in conjunction with the national security statute to suppress political expression and ideas.

Bail is usually denied to persons accused for such crimes.

