Hong Kong media mogul Lai is defiant in the face of the Tiananmen Square Vigil’s sentencing.

On Monday, as a court prepared to sentence him and a group of democratic advocates for attending an illegal Tiananmen Square vigil, Jimmy Lai, a jailed Hong Kong businessman, said he was eager to “suffer the penalty.”

Last week, Lai, the 74-year-old proprietor of the now-defunct pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, and former journalist Gwyneth Ho, as well as prominent rights lawyer Chow Hang-tung, were convicted guilty of unlawful assembly charges.

On Monday, he will be sentenced together with eight other activists.

Their case concludes a lengthy prosecution of almost two dozen campaigners for holding an unlawful vigil last year, and it comes as Hong Kong authorities push down on commemorations for democracy demonstrators slain by Chinese soldiers during the 1989 crackdown.

Thousands disobeyed a police restriction to congregate in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on June 4, 2020, despite a police ban.

Some held speeches and conducted interviews with reporters, urging Hong Kong residents to burn candles wherever they were.

Others, like Lai, simply showed up and lighted a candle, which judge Amanda Woodcock found counted as “inciting” individuals to attend an unlawful assembly due to his celebrity and reputation.

On Monday, Lai’s lawyer, Robert Pang, read a personal statement from the media mogul during mitigation.

“If remembering those who gave their lives for justice is a crime, then inflict it on me and make me pay the price so that I can share the glory weight of those young men and women who shed their blood on June 4,” Lai added.

“Remember those who shed blood, but not the cruelty… may the force of love triumph over the power of annihilation.”

Chow, a self-represented counsel at the trial, described the convictions as “one stage in the systemic erasure of history, both of the Tiananmen Square tragedy and Hong Kong’s own history of civic opposition,” in her mitigation.

She claimed that by punishing people like her for participating in protests, Hong Kong’s courts were “effectively validating the government’s uneven power” over opponents.

“Jail cannot discourage those who are moved by conscience,” Chow remarked.

“Be confident that, despite bans and ever-stricter laws, candlelight will continue to shine.”

Five other defendants have previously pleaded guilty in the case.

A total of 16 people have already been sentenced in separate prosecutions, including Joshua Wong, a young democracy activist who is currently imprisoned.

The sentences, which will be delivered on Monday afternoon, will have only a minor impact on the majority of people. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.