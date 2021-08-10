Hong Kong exiles live in fear as China spies attempt to infiltrate the United Kingdom in large numbers.

The British government is refusing to specify how many Chinese sleeper operatives it believes are attempting to infiltrate its accelerated Hong Kong visa scheme, which was established to assist Beijing’s political opponents in fleeing the colony and resettling in the United Kingdom.

The suspected infiltration of Chinese spies into the ranks of political exiles is an existential threat for the thousands of Hong Kongers already ensconced in the United Kingdom, necessitating swift action in London.

The British Nationals Overseas (BNO) initiative was created in January in reaction to further Chinese incursion into Hong Kong. BNO stands for British nationals overseas, a name given to Hong Kongers born as British colonial subjects.

Hong Kong is a former British colony where people used to have more economic and political freedom than mainland Chinese citizens.

The “one nation, two systems” agreement reached when the British handed authority of Hong Kong back to China in 1997 safeguarded their rights. However, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been eroding fundamental liberties for a long time.

A new extradition law proposed in 2018 would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be deported to the mainland for trial, a plan critics warned would spell the end of the “one country, two systems” concept. This sparked a year of enormous protests in Hong Kong, culminating in Beijing’s national security bill, which essentially criminalized anti-CCP dissent.

The British BNO system provides Hong Kong residents with a five-year visa that allows them to live, work, and study in the United Kingdom. Successful BNO applicants can apply for full British citizenship after five years.

According to the Times of London, the government is aware of Chinese spies acting as political dissidents in order to penetrate the Hong Kong diaspora in the United Kingdom.

Unnamed government sources told the newspaper that they are aware of such infiltrators, but that “stringent background checks” were put in place with that in mind.

The UK Home Office refused to say how many potential infiltrators were found during the BNO vetting procedure, according to a spokesperson.

The approach is “already a success,” according to the spokeswoman, who also stated that any “criminality or other unfavorable behavior” among those applying will be subject to regular immigration laws.

