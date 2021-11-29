Honduras’s First Woman President Will Be a Former First Lady.

After taking a commanding lead over the ruling party candidate, former first lady Xiomara Castro appeared destined to become Honduras’ first female president, according to provisional election results released Monday.

According to a National Electoral Council (CNE) live count, the Marxist opposition leader has captured more than 53 percent of the vote, with a lead of about 20 percentage points over the ruling National Party’s Nasry Asfura.

Castro, whose husband Manuel Zelaya was overthrown from the presidency in a coup in 2009, declared victory late Sunday, despite the CNE stating that the final vote would not be tabulated until the final vote was counted.

“Good night, we’ve won,” Castro addressed supporters, promising to lead a “reconciliation administration” in a country beset by violent crime, drug trafficking, widespread corruption, and mass migration to the United States.

Her announcement provoked scenes of joy in Tegucigalpa’s capital, with fans lighting fireworks and blasting car horns.

It was a far cry from the bloody riots that erupted four years ago when Juan Orlando Hernandez was re-elected for a second term despite allegations of fraud.

Authorities cracked down on the month-long demonstration, killing more than 30 people.

Fears of new turmoil were raised after reports of intimidation and violence in the run-up to Sunday’s election.

As voters cast ballots, Castro and Asfura both urged for calm, but the National Party (PN) declared victory less than an hour after polls opened, prompting a censure from the European Union observer mission.

The CNE’s Kelvin Aguirre said the turnout was “unprecedented,” with more than 60% of the 5.2 million registered voters voting.

“No contender can claim victory until the last vote is counted,” he said.

The opposition had raised concerns that the election could be rigged in order to maintain the PN in office, which would almost certainly lead to street protests.

The campaign was acrimonious, with the PN attempting to portray Castro as a communist and targeting her support for abortion and same-sex marriage, both sensitive issues in Honduras.

Hernandez was dubbed a “narco-dictator” by Castro.

On Sunday night, though, she struck a more conciliatory tone.

“I extend my hand to my opponents because I have no enemies,” she stated. “I shall call for discussion… with all sectors.”

Castro’s projected victory would end the PN’s 12 years of control and the Liberal Party’s four decades of predominance.

59 percent of Honduras' 10 million people have died as a result of gang violence, drug trafficking, and hurricanes.