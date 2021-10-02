Honduras is responsible for the burning of 3.3 tons of cocaine.

Authorities said Honduras burnt more than 3.3 tonnes of cocaine on Saturday, out of a total of 14 tonnes recovered since the beginning of the year.

The effigy burning, which took place in front of local media, was intended to boost President Juan Orlando Hernandez’s reelection campaign.

MP spokesman Mario Rivera said, “This is the largest burn ever carried out here in the headquarters of the military police.”

He stated that since the beginning of the year, police have captured 14 tonnes of cocaine in multiple operations.

“These substances reduced to ashes are a direct blow on drug trafficking criminal organizations,” said Carlos Morazan, a spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office.

Tony Hernandez, the president’s brother and a 42-year-old former legislator, was sentenced to life in prison by a US federal court in March for smuggling 185 tonnes of cocaine into the US.

With the help of the US Criminal Enforcement Administration, the Honduran president has attempted to derail drug gangs using air, sea, and land initiatives since taking office for the first of his two mandates in 2014. (DEA).

Nonetheless, drug traffickers detained or extradited to the United States by the Hernandez government have questioned the president’s entourage, alleging bribes were paid.

The president has slammed what he sees as fraudulent testimony from drug lords seeking retaliation for the fight launched against them.