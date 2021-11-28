Honduras is bracing itself for a tumultuous presidential election.

As more than five million people vote on Sunday to replace President Juan Orlando Hernandez, a controversial man accused of drug trafficking in the United States, Honduras is ready for possible violence.

Last month, the leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro was leading opinion polls, but the ruling right-wing National Party (PN), whose nominee is charismatic Tegucigalpa mayor Nasry Asfura, had the advantage of stronger organization and resources to wage its campaign.

High tensions have arisen as a result of opposition suspicions of a rigged election and claims of pre-election intimidation.

“There would be a disturbing amount of violence if the PN wins the election, even if legitimately,” political analyst Raul Pineda, a lawyer and former PN politician, told AFP.

Hernandez ran for and won an illegitimate second consecutive term four years ago, despite opposition and foreign observers accusing him of fraud.

This ignited a month-long protest, with the government’s ensuing response killing more than 30 people.

“There is enough fuel… for a fresh electoral crisis to erupt,” said Eugenio Sosa, a sociologist and National University professor.

The worries arise in a country already racked by violent gangs, drug trafficking, and hurricanes, with 59 percent of the 10 million-strong population living in poverty.

Many people are preparing for the worse.

“A type of paranoia has evolved, and people are stockpiling food and water in preparation for conflict,” Pineda said.

He argues, however, that pressure from Washington, which wants to diminish the triggers for mass migration from Central America to the United States, as well as a strong contingent of international observers, will at the very least assure a transparent vote.

The single round of voting begins at 7:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) and ends at 5:00 p.m.

According to Gustavo Irias, executive director of the Center for Democracy Studies, the decisive time when “violence could happen” would be three hours later, when the National Electoral Council (CNE) is set to reveal early results.

“The attitude of different political actors, election observers, and the US embassy will all play a role in avoiding it.”

Around the country, 18,000 police officers and military will be on duty.

In a press conference, armed forces general Tito Livio Moreno declared, “We are deployed to give the Honduran people protection and tranquility.”

Since Castro’s husband, Manuel Zelaya, was deposed in a 2009 coup backed by the military, business elites, and the political right, the PN has been in power.

