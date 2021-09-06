Honduras is being warned by Taiwan about China’s “flashy, false” promises.

Honduras’ main opposition party pledged to switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing, prompting Taiwan to warn the Latin American country against China’s “flashy and deceptive” promises.

Xiomara Castro, a presidential contender in Honduras, previously stated that if she is elected in November, she will “immediately open diplomatic and commercial relations with mainland China.”

Castro is the primary left-wing opposition Liberty and Refoundation Party’s candidate. She is the wife of ousted former president Manuel Zelaya.

Honduras is one of just 15 nations with formal connections with Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory awaiting reunification, which might be enforced by force if necessary.

“Our side reminds Honduras that Chinese government pledges are frequently flashy and misleading, and they are repeated ploys to destroy Taiwan’s diplomatic relations with our allies,” the foreign ministry of Taiwan said in a statement.

The ministry said it was keeping a close eye on the situation in Honduras and committed to keep their 80-year-old bilateral ties strong.

Since President Tsai Ing-election wen’s in 2016, Beijing has increased pressure on Taiwan because she rejects Beijing’s position that the self-ruled democratic island is part of China.

Seven of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies have defected to China, including three in Latin America: Panama, El Salvador, and the Dominican Republic.

In an interview with Honduran media last month, Taiwan’s deputy foreign minister Alexander Yui warned that numerous pledges from Beijing had gone unfulfilled, leaving certain countries in serious “debt traps.”

Since Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war, Latin America has been a significant diplomatic battleground for decades.

Taipei has recently accused Beijing of employing “vaccine diplomacy” to entice its regional allies away from Beijing by promising much-needed coronavirus vaccines.

In May, Honduras’ chief cabinet coordinator, Carlos Alberto Madero, told the Financial Times that his government wanted to keep connections with Taiwan, but that vaccine availability was “far more vital than anything else… This puts us in an extremely tough position.”