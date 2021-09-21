Homebuilding in the United States is picking up speed as companies try to close the supply gap.

According to official data released Tuesday, homebuilding in the United States increased last month as construction companies sought to fill a supply gap in the real estate market.

The Commerce Department said that housing projects launched in August increased 3.9 percent from July to more than 1.6 million, which was above than analysts’ expectations.

Low borrowing rates and the upheavals of the Covid-19 outbreak are pushing people to relocate, resulting in a supply scarcity that has driven up prices and sparked homebuilding in the United States.

According to the report, development starts on multi-unit buildings jumped 21.6 percent in August, while single-family housing projects declined 2.8 percent.

According to Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics, who expected the indicator would cool shortly, the drop in house construction indicates that the real estate boom may be running out of steam.

“The rush to the suburbs that sparked the surge in home sales, prices, and construction activity is over,” he wrote in an analysis, “though mortgage demand has pushed back up in the previous two months.”

The quality of construction varied greatly across the country. The Northeast rose 167.2 percent, with advances in the Midwest and South, while the West fell 21.1 percent.

According to the report, permits, a volatile gauge of housing in the pipeline, increased by 6% last month to more than 1.7 million seasonally adjusted.