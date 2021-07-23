Home sales in the United States rebounded in June, with prices setting new highs.

Existing house sales increased in the United States last month, breaking a four-month downward trend as prices hit a new high, according to industry statistics released Thursday.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said that sales of houses, flats, and townhomes increased 1.4 percent from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million.

Low borrowing rates have fueled an already brisk housing market, but constrained supplies due to a labor shortage and rising material costs have pushed prices higher and slowed sales in recent months.

Despite the fact that inventory grew 3.3 percent in the month, the median home price shattered the record established in May, rising to $363,300, more than 23 percent higher than a year ago, according to the data. This is the 112th month in a row that prices have risen, with rises in every part of the country.

While “home values are not in danger of falling due to limited inventory conditions,” the rate of decline could decrease by the end of the year, according to NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun.

“Ideally, housing prices would climb in lockstep with income growth, which is expected to occur in 2022 as more listings and new development become available.”

Home sales, on the other hand, are expected to “fall sharply” in the coming months after a “unsustainable surge,” according to Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics, who also pointed to a drop in mortgage applications.

In an analysis, he observed, “This slight uptick in sales is only a momentary diversion against the decreasing trend.”