Hollande tells the Attacks Trial that democracy is “stronger than barbarism.”

Former French President Francois Hollande testified on Wednesday at the trial for the November 2015 Paris terror attacks that he had no remorse ordering airstrikes against the Islamic State group, which the attackers claimed as reason for the carnage.

Hollande, who served as president from 2012 to 2017, also stated that while the administration was aware that more attacks were planned in the aftermath of the January 2015 killing of a group of cartoonists, “we didn’t know where, when, or how they would strike.”

On the night of November 13, 2015, a ten-man terrorist cell eluded detection to carry out the bloodiest attacks in France’s post-war history.

Hollande was at the Stade de France stadium in Paris for a France-Germany football friendly when the first suicide bomber detonated his vest, requiring security forces to rush him away as two more explosives erupted.

Gunmen entered the Bataclan music hall and started fire on cafés and restaurants in a busy section of the city, murdering indiscriminately and kidnapping hostages in a carnage that left 130 people dead by the end of the night.

In court, Hollande made an emotional defense of France’s air strikes in Syria against ISIS, which claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks.

“This group hit us not because of our acts overseas, but because of our own ways of living,” Hollande stated.

“Democracy will always triumph over barbarianism.”

“I would do exactly the same thing,” he added, acknowledging that he had considered his own duty (in Syria). This is what I say in front of the plaintiffs who are in pain and have lost loved ones. This is France, and we owed it to the Syrian people who were being slaughtered.” It’s unclear how many of the attackers or their collaborators entered Europe via the migrant path and escaped detection despite being on intelligence services’ radar.

Some of the victims’ families have questioned if the slaughter could have been avoided, prompting Life for Paris, a victims’ organization, to seek that Hollande be called in as a witness.

Except for Salah Abdeslam, a French national of Moroccan ancestry who did not explode his suicide vest and was later apprehended in Brussels, all of the assailants were dead or finally gunned down by police.

Abdeslam accused Hollande of instigating the attacks by going to war against IS when the trial began in September.

“Francois Hollande was well aware of the dangers he was putting himself in by confronting the Islamic State. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.