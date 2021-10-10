Holiday shopping in the United States will be hampered by delays and price increases, according to a Fed official.

Holiday goods delays and price hikes are expected in the United States, according to a Federal Reserve official, who also called for more effort to be done to boost the workforce.

“Right now, we see people attempting to get out early and spend their money so that they can buy their items before they run out,” Mary Daly, the head of the US central bank’s San Francisco branch, told CBS.

When it comes to holiday shopping, “people are buying stuff now and being told they won’t be able to obtain it until after the holiday has past,” she said.

“There will be delays,” the Fed source added, as well as “some pressure on Christmas item prices.”

To remedy this, “more supply to the labor market, more supply to the goods market” will be required.

To put it another way, persons who have been out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic and are unable to return due to restraints such as childcare or health concerns must be allowed to return to work in order to speed up the flow and production of commodities.

The US labor market slowed in August and September after a strong resurgence in June and July, when it added more than a million jobs per month.

Only 194,000 jobs were generated in September.

“We’re in a turbulent era right now, Covid isn’t behind us,” Daly said, “so I don’t expect the employment market to just keep going.”

“It’s going to have these ups and downs,” she continued, referring to the coronavirus variety that has prompted recent increases in cases.

The Fed has stated that it intends to begin reducing its asset purchases, which aided the US during the pandemic, but that it will wait to see how the labor market responds before disclosing the exact timeframe.

However, most economists believe that September’s weak job creation should not prevent the central bank from announcing tapering at its next meeting in November.