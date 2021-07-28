HIV-positive The Arrest of a Man Draws Attention to Mexican Law

The arrest of a man accused of neglecting to inform a partner that he was HIV-positive has reignited debate about a Mexican rule that activists claim is antiquated and discriminatory.

Prosecutors in the capital have come under fire for revealing photos of the guy, who has been identified only as Juan “N,” after his detention in June, at a time when the country was celebrating sexual diversity and inclusiveness.

In Mexico, intentionally exposing someone to a sexually transmitted or dangerous disease is a criminal punishable by up to five years in prison.

“What the crime does is punish people who live with any kind of health issue, whether it’s HIV or something else,” Geraldina Gonzalez de la Vega, president of Mexico City’s Council to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination, said.

During the Covid-19 epidemic, allegations of legal violations have increased.

In the year 2020, prosecutors in the capital opened 78 investigations into allegations of people infecting others.

According to government data that does not disclose the ailments involved, another 52 have been released this year.

However, the impact of the coronavirus is clear when compared to the nine such complaints in 2018 and the 12 in 2019.

Despite the fact that no fresh detentions have been reported, Gonzalez de la Vega believes that criminalizing a Covid-19 patient is “highly stigmatizing.”

Mexico is one of the countries hardest impacted by the epidemic, with 2.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 238,000 deaths.

The HIV/AIDS crisis spurred a toughening of the capital’s penal code in the 1990s, which triggered the statute.

However, Gonzalez de la Vega believes that it is superfluous because someone who falsely infects another can be tried under other laws that deal with inflicting damage.

According to academic studies, the law reflects decades-old Catholic-majority country moralisms, such as condemning promiscuous behavior.

Jaime Morales, the capital government’s director of sexual diversity, is currently working to train and sensitize the workers who exposed the man’s identify.

Morales stated, “It is illegal.”

The man’s imprisonment, which lasted a week, was prompted by a complaint from his ex-partner, who, according to lawyers, was duped and put in danger.

Juan “N” was detained, according to the prosecution, for failing to reply to subpoenas.

He was granted bail pending his trial by the judge.

AFP reached out to Juan “N” and his legal team, but they declined to comment while the case is in court.

Campaigners argue that the crime of which the guy is accused is also archaic from a medical standpoint.

Antiretroviral medications have successfully lowered HIV infection for over two decades. Brief News from Washington Newsday.