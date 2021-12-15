History’s Backbone: Roman Ruins Serve As Building Blocks For Serbian Village

In the aftermath of World War I, Verica Ivanovic’s grandpa built the family’s home out of whatever materials he could find, including, unbeknownst to him, Roman Empire bricks.

The family still lives in the home and its old foundation in Stari Kostolac, in central Serbia, on the boundaries of what was once an important Roman settlement and military post known as Viminacium.

Only years later did the family realize the bricks were cobbled together from the remnants of the once-powerful empire’s structures.

The bricks discovered atop Ivanovic’s house, according to Emilija Nikolic of the Belgrade Institute of Archaeology, are possibly from the third or fourth century AD.

“I know it’s Roman, but it’s a little weird. But it seemed like everyone was doing it “Ivanovic, who is 82 years old, told AFP.

The grounds surrounding Viminacium are still an archaeological gold mine, with ancient coins, jewelry, and other artifacts aplenty.

The ruins of an ancient Roman wall can be found in an abandoned backyard near Ivanovic’s home.

“In a field, we were plowing potatoes. When I looked down, I noticed a cameo… I saw a gorgeous female face when I twisted it with my hoe “Ivanovic stated. “It’s now in a museum.” Residents around Stari Kostolac have been filling everyday requirements with bricks, mosaic tiles, and other ancient artifacts found in abundance in the area for generations.

“A peasant from a nearby village used a sarcophagus as a pig feeder,” historians noted in the 19th century, according to Nikolic.

The sarcophagus, which depicts scenes from the Greek story of Jason and the Golden Fleece, is now housed in a museum.

Viminacium was formerly the provincial capital of Rome’s Moesia area, according to archaeologists, and had a population of around 30,000 people in its heyday.

Thousands of antiquities, including a Roman spa with heated floors and walls, a fleet of ships, and hundreds of sculptures, have been discovered so far in the area.

With approximately 14,000 tombs unearthed, the ancient city is also thought to have been home to one of the largest necropolises discovered in territory belonging to the former Roman empire.

Following the Hun invasion in the mid-fifth century AD, Viminacium began to decay and was fully abandoned by the time Slavs arrived in the region at the beginning of the seventh century.

The archaeological site is particularly unique in that it is the only significant Roman settlement that has not been encroached upon by a modern metropolis. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.